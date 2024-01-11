Xponance Inc. Sells 181 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ziff Davis by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,693,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,892,000 after buying an additional 115,973 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,496,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,887,000 after acquiring an additional 65,736 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,004,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,492,000 after acquiring an additional 404,935 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,662,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,491,000 after acquiring an additional 32,451 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,510,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,451,000 after buying an additional 174,824 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Ziff Davis Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZD opened at $65.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.26 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.14. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.97 and a 52 week high of $94.06.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $340.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.87 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.