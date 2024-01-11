Xponance Inc. Sells 312 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLKB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the first quarter worth about $35,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 20.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 4,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.72, for a total value of $311,436.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,698.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $362,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,855,309.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 4,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.72, for a total value of $311,436.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,698.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,613 shares of company stock valued at $857,736. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackbaud Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $82.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.03. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -172.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.39 and a twelve month high of $88.56.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $277.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.08 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. On average, analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

