Xponance Inc. Trims Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Coty by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Coty by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Coty by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Coty by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.71.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.38. Coty Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.90.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coty announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, November 13th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

