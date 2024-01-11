Xponance Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,374 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 52.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 13,918 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,175,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

Shares of BCC opened at $130.86 on Thursday. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $59.32 and a 1 year high of $132.34. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.70 and a 200-day moving average of $105.90.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $5.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $1.15. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Boise Cascade from $126.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Boise Cascade from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BCC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $545,987.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $355,005. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Boise Cascade news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $545,987.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,005. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $170,575.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,695.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.