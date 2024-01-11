Xponance Inc. Trims Stock Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,306 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,785,000 after acquiring an additional 588,533 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at $29,077,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 8.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,019,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,107,000 after buying an additional 478,120 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,386,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 119.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,958,000 after buying an additional 319,722 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commvault Systems news, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $91,598.14. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 85,515 shares in the company, valued at $5,929,610.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 4,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $294,278.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,377 shares in the company, valued at $31,229,141.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $91,598.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 85,515 shares in the company, valued at $5,929,610.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,141 shares of company stock worth $1,401,371. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commvault Systems Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $76.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.92 and a beta of 0.63. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.20 and a 52-week high of $81.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.52.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.47 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.