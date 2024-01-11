Xponance Inc. Trims Stock Position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 199.8% in the third quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 50,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 33,501 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 622.5% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QuidelOrtho during the third quarter worth approximately $360,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in QuidelOrtho during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 9.1% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 561,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,025,000 after purchasing an additional 46,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QDEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.75.

QuidelOrtho Stock Up 0.1 %

QDEL stock opened at $72.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. QuidelOrtho Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.54 and a fifty-two week high of $98.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 381.86 and a beta of 0.27.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.90 million. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 6.31%. QuidelOrtho’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

About QuidelOrtho

(Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.