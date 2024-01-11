Xponance Inc. Trims Stock Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 89.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 113.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 28.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Westlake alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.50, for a total value of $550,057.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,397. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westlake in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of Westlake from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Westlake from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westlake has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.77.

Get Our Latest Report on Westlake

Westlake Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of WLK opened at $135.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.31. Westlake Co. has a twelve month low of $102.64 and a twelve month high of $143.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 11.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

About Westlake

(Free Report)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.