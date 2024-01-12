Affinity Wealth Management LLC Acquires 271 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,271 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.2% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% during the third quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.7% during the third quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.2% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $548.22 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $154.92 and a 12-month high of $553.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 72.32, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $485.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $457.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,568 shares of company stock worth $40,766,381 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.26.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.