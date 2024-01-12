Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells $280,000.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,350,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $139.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.47 and a 200-day moving average of $133.48. The company has a market capitalization of $90.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.02 and a 52 week high of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.34.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABNB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $332,438,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,150,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 14,678.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,898,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.