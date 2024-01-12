Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells $280,000.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,350,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $139.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.47 and a 200-day moving average of $133.48. The company has a market capitalization of $90.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.02 and a 52 week high of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $332,438,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,150,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 14,678.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,898,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.
