Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s 3rd Largest Position

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,723,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,472 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.7% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,010,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $142.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.57 and a 12-month high of $145.22.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.06.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $33,753.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $33,753.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $617,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,219 shares of company stock worth $22,785,375. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

