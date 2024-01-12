Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Raised by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,421,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,090 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.5% of Xponance Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $185,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,723,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,010,670,000 after purchasing an additional 233,472 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 20,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,156,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 167,219 shares of company stock worth $22,785,375. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.06.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $142.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.93. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.57 and a 52 week high of $145.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

