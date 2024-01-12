Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,953 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $65,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,642,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $65,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,642,995.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,829 shares of company stock worth $9,402,148. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $155.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.12 and a 12 month high of $157.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 80.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.09.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

