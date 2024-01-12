AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,326.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN opened at $76.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.62. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.80 and a twelve month high of $112.44.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $853.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMN. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities began coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.67.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $1,086,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,702.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

