Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $76.00 price target on the consumer goods maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $60.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $65.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $113.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $51.66 and a 12 month high of $67.09.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $15.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 253.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 533 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 448.2% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 491.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Get Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Articles

