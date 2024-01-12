Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,355 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,511 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 82,251.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $286,874,000 after buying an additional 4,772,246 shares during the period. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,594,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3,774.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,197,204 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $65,775,000 after buying an additional 1,166,304 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3,313.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 823,558 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $46,712,000 after buying an additional 799,434 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 589.5% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 668,419 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $44,604,000 after buying an additional 571,473 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BUD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen started coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $65.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.32. The stock has a market cap of $113.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $51.66 and a 52-week high of $67.09.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $15.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.72 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

