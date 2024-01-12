Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,149 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.9% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 53.3% during the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the period. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Apple by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 11,464 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 13.6% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 172,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,589,000 after purchasing an additional 20,737 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 22.2% in the second quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 4.1% in the second quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 26,276 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $185.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.44 and a 52-week high of $199.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.49.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,740. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

