Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,917 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.6% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Apple by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Apple by 60.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,932,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,103,464,000 after buying an additional 17,604,799 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Apple by 154.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,295,770 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,729,270,000 after buying an additional 14,157,430 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,740. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.69.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $185.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.49. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.44 and a twelve month high of $199.62. The company has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

