Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 0.5% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 16,252.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 27.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.69.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $185.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.49. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.44 and a 12-month high of $199.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,767 shares of company stock worth $25,248,740 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

