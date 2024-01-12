Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 425 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Argent Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,833,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,476,323,000 after buying an additional 1,568,633 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after acquiring an additional 54,326,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,697,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,203,608,000 after acquiring an additional 990,298 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,825,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.94.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance
Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $161.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $144.95 and a 1-year high of $175.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.61 and its 200 day moving average is $159.38.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.
Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 35.34%.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
