Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,425 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Astria Therapeutics were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATXS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 473.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,652,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,141 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $6,463,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $6,988,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 551.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 404,784 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 100.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 234,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.82. Astria Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.13.

Astria Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATXS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.12). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Astria Therapeutics news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,074,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $6,995,698.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,652,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,756,935.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ATXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Astria Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Astria Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Astria Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

