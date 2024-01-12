Avaii Wealth Management LLC Acquires 66 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 98,361 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $42,786,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 21,766 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $548.22 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $154.92 and a 1-year high of $553.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 72.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $485.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $457.93.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.26.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,568 shares of company stock valued at $40,766,381. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

