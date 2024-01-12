Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 10,009 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 413,299 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 10,009 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $81,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter valued at about $312,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,949 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 5.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 12,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 19,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Stock Performance

NYSE:TFX opened at $248.34 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $177.63 and a 1 year high of $276.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.50 and a 200-day moving average of $222.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.37. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $746.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,748.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $3,109,621.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TFX. Raymond James raised their price target on Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Teleflex from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.90.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

