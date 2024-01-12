BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 349,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,009 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $6,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 0.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,922,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 4.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 7.8% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE CII opened at $18.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.49. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0995 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

