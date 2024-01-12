Bremer Bank National Association Sells 460 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,450 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,443,977.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,402,148 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.09.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $155.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.67 and its 200-day moving average is $137.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 80.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.12 and a 52-week high of $157.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

