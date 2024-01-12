Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 33,891 Shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Free Report) by 70.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,891 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth $251,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 18,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,438,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,088 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $32.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $186.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.56. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.80.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

