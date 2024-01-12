Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,766 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 8.9% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 13,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 38,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.4% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,873.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $581,099.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,873.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $898,941.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,552 shares of company stock worth $8,327,789 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $59.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $59.95. The company has a market capitalization of $87.33 billion, a PE ratio of 72.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.33.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

