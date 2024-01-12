Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 226 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $234.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $237.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.73. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.74 and a 12 month high of $249.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The stock has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.50.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $358,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,030,318.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

