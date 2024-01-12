Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,186 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,694,653 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,220,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,722 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in eBay by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,218,672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,037,642,000 after purchasing an additional 150,475 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,755,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $524,005,000 after purchasing an additional 88,588 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,834,501 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $394,814,000 after purchasing an additional 202,778 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in eBay by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,930,601 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $287,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,088 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Trading Down 1.6 %

EBAY opened at $41.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $52.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.76%.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.