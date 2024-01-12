Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.19 Million Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,792 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,584,000 after acquiring an additional 42,702 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,868,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,133 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $257,576.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,304.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $285,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,698 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $257,576.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,304.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,021 shares of company stock worth $886,454 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HRL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

NYSE:HRL opened at $31.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.23. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $46.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.92.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 75.34%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

