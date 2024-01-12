Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.34 Million Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,560 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,808 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $849,043,000 after purchasing an additional 644,609 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,774 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $31,564,000 after purchasing an additional 583,069 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,168.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,279 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 428,593 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,300,990 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $171,978,000 after purchasing an additional 295,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,489 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $261,933,000 after purchasing an additional 289,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

NYSE:DKS opened at $139.85 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $100.98 and a one year high of $152.61. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DKS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $454,262.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,976.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

