Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 14.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 6.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 173,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after purchasing an additional 10,185 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Sanofi by 5.9% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 41.6% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 7.0% during the third quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 154,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Sanofi Price Performance

Sanofi stock opened at $52.48 on Friday. Sanofi has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $57.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.61.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

