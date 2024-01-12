Center for Financial Planning Inc. Acquires 156 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.5% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the third quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the third quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 83,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,967,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% during the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 40,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 129,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.94.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $161.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.61 and its 200-day moving average is $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

