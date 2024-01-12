Channel Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Channel Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 67.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,820 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.4% of Channel Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 84,165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $587,904,569,000 after buying an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,661,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,240,769,000 after buying an additional 2,740,850 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,568 shares of company stock worth $40,766,381 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.26.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $548.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $154.92 and a 1 year high of $553.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $485.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $457.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 72.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.11%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

