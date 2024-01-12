Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $6,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 22.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,301,000 after purchasing an additional 20,416 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the period. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPK. TheStreet cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

NYSE:CPK opened at $102.56 on Friday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a twelve month low of $83.79 and a twelve month high of $132.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.86 and a 200-day moving average of $104.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.63.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $131.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.10 million. Analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 47.77%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

