Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 316,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,826 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF were worth $6,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 63,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 29,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MUST stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $20.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.14.

About Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF

The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.

