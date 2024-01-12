Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 1,454 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,230 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $4,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 897,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,590,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in MicroStrategy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 622,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,949,000 after buying an additional 34,945 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in MicroStrategy by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,297,000 after buying an additional 54,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MicroStrategy by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,679,000 after buying an additional 31,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in MicroStrategy by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,237,000 after buying an additional 17,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.75.

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.46, for a total transaction of $3,262,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.46, for a total transaction of $3,262,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.19, for a total value of $5,071,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458 shares in the company, valued at $232,293.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,900 shares of company stock valued at $22,632,184. 22.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $536.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.64 and a beta of 2.52. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $188.30 and a twelve month high of $727.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $555.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($9.72). The business had revenue of $129.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.00 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

