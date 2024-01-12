Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,563 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSJO. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,073,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,504,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,305 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,835.3% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 611,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,537,000 after purchasing an additional 596,420 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,397,000 after purchasing an additional 298,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 284.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 344,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 254,656 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSJO opened at $22.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average is $22.54. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $22.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.1112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.