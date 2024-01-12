Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 329,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,842 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in MidCap Financial Investment were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MFIC. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in MidCap Financial Investment in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in MidCap Financial Investment in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in MidCap Financial Investment in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MidCap Financial Investment in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in MidCap Financial Investment in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. 27.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MFIC opened at $13.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $14.03. The company has a market capitalization of $905.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.51.

MidCap Financial Investment ( NASDAQ:MFIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 32.40%. The company had revenue of $68.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.26 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

