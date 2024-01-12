Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 13,506 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 50.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,161 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,506 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 10.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 4.4% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 10.6% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.3% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 36,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $121,496.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,796,843.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,304 shares of company stock valued at $9,288,755 in the last three months. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Trading Up 1.2 %

LEN opened at $155.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $94.11 and a 12 month high of $156.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

