Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 7,378 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,378 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,772,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 94,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 27,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on WRB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 1.2 %

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $72.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.57.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.87%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.