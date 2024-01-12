Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF were worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 34,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 17,089 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 180.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares during the period.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS DUSA opened at $35.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.02. The firm has a market cap of $402.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.06.

About Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF

The Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and capital preservation. DUSA was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

