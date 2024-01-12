Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 562 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,568 shares of company stock valued at $40,766,381. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $548.22 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.92 and a fifty-two week high of $553.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.32, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $485.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $457.93.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.26.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.