Echo Wealth Management LLC Purchases 942 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Echo Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.3% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $65,265.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,642,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $65,265.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,642,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,829 shares of company stock worth $9,402,148. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.09.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $155.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 80.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.12 and a 12 month high of $157.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

