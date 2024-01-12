Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) CEO Sells $143,118.70 in Stock

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $143,118.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,797,881.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $25.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.68. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $26.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 96.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.75 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.81.

Institutional Trading of Essential Properties Realty Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 372.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,254,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,863,000 after buying an additional 3,353,556 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,275,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,707,000 after buying an additional 1,845,507 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,956,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 36.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,015,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,110,000 after buying an additional 1,611,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,658,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,401,000 after buying an additional 1,441,161 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

