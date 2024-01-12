Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) PT Raised to $27.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.49% from the company’s previous close.

EPRT has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 27th. B. Riley started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.75 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.81.

Shares of EPRT opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average of $23.68. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.47.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 16,884 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $418,047.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,822,305.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 16,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $418,047.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,822,305.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 17,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $449,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,710,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,013 shares of company stock worth $1,884,789. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 998.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 367.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

