Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,135 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Q3 Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 262.2% during the 2nd quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 245,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after acquiring an additional 178,001 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 332.2% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 64,256 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,402,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,431,000 after purchasing an additional 137,564 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

FCOM stock opened at $44.82 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a one year low of $32.71 and a one year high of $45.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02.

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

