Financial Strategies Group Inc. Buys 742 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,419 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 0.9% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Instrumental Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $384.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $372.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.68 and a fifty-two week high of $390.68.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.62.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

