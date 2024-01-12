Forza Wealth Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Horizons Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance
Shares of JNJ stock opened at $161.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $387.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.38.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.94.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
