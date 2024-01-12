Fundamentum LLC Cuts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fundamentum LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,681 shares during the period. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $48,000. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.4 %
JNJ opened at $161.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $387.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $175.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.38.
Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.94.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
