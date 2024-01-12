Gary J. Nabel Acquires 216,184 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) insider Gary J. Nabel bought 216,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $201,051.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 351,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,841.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
OPKO Health Stock Performance
NASDAQ OPK opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.24. The firm has a market cap of $737.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.83.
OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 23.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $178.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.
OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.
